Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley

A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed.

None of the firefighters were injured.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause.

