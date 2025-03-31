Driver hits multiple Orange County sheriff's units after crashing into police street closure in Stanton

A driver hit multiple Orange County sheriff's units after they crashed into a police street closure in Stanton early Monday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority said they received calls around 2:15 a.m. about a car fire at the Shall Gas Station near Beach Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.

While crews had parts of the street blocked off, another car drove into the closed area and hit multiple sheriff's units.

The OCFA said the captain from the initial engine of the car fire called for additional help for an extrication.

A driver had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash and the fire is under investigation.