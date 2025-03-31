Watch CBS News
Driver hits multiple Orange County sheriff's units after crashing into police street closure in Stanton

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A driver hit multiple Orange County sheriff's units after they crashed into a police street closure in Stanton early Monday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority said they received calls around 2:15 a.m. about a car fire at the Shall Gas Station near Beach Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.

While crews had parts of the street blocked off, another car drove into the closed area and hit multiple sheriff's units.

The OCFA said the captain from the initial engine of the car fire called for additional help for an extrication.

A driver had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash and the fire is under investigation. 

