Alleged DUI driver hits car, pedestrians in fiery downtown Los Angeles crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran a red light in downtown Los Angeles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol Sunday morning, leaving several people hospitalized, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the L.A. Convention Center. A man behind the wheel of a white pick-up truck was going eastbound on Venice Boulevard when he ran a red light at the intersection with Grand Avenue.

At that point, he hit a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Grand, authorities said. That vehicle, an SUV, was carrying four women.

The initial collision sent the white truck onto the curb, where it hit two pedestrians. The truck then collided with a building and burst into flames, police said.

A total of five people were transported to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition. Police said the other four were stable as of Sunday morning.

It's not yet clear which parties were injured. 

The truck's driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

