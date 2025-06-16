Driver flees after crashing into Hollywood 7-Eleven

Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a 7-Eleven store in Hollywood before driving away on Monday night.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded quickly to the scene, as their station is located just behind the convenience store, but by the time they arrived the driver had already fled.

It's unclear what caused the collision and Los Angeles police have begun their investigation and search for the driver. They say that there were no injuries to anyone inside of the store.

There was no information immediately available on the suspect or vehicle involved.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where the front of the store could be seen with severe damage. Some of the parking lot was blocked off by crime scene tape as investigators began their probe into the incident.