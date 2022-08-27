Driver ditches car in Santa Ana after crash causes vehicle to burst into flames
A driver abandoned their car after a single-vehicle collision caused the car to catch fire in Santa Ana early Saturday.
The incident, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, occurred at around 2:30 a.m., near East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street.
When crews arrived, no driver was on the scene and no victims were located, the OCFA tweeted.
