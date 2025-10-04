Watch CBS News
Driver dies after leading police on pursuit in Huntington Beach

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
A Driver died after crashing while being pursued by police in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

The incident began around 12:50 a.m., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department, when authorities responded to a report of a person driving recklessly and running red lights around Pacific Coast Highway and Brookhurst Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Beach Boulevard and Talbert Avenue, but the driver continued. 

In the area of Beach and Warner Avenue, the driver crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured, police said.

The pursued driver collided with a pole at a high rate of speed following the initial collision, police said. The driver, who remains unidentified as of Saturday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available. No officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.

