Driver crashes, dies after leading Ontario police on pursuit

A driver died after a crash while leading police on a pursuit in the Inland Empire early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Ontario Police Department, a pursuit was initiated at 1:53 a.m. in the area of East Rosewood Court and North Vineyard Avenue for a vehicle code violation.

While leading officers on a pursuit, the driver lost control on Euclid Avenue and collided with a tree. The individual, who remains unidentified, was fatally injured, police said.

The pursuing officer was also involved in a crash, although no injuries were reported. The crash was not related to the fatal crash involving the pursuit suspect.

No additional details were immediately made available.