Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver crashes, dies after leading Ontario police on pursuit

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A driver died after a crash while leading police on a pursuit in the Inland Empire early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Ontario Police Department, a pursuit was initiated at 1:53 a.m. in the area of East Rosewood Court and North Vineyard Avenue for a vehicle code violation. 

While leading officers on a pursuit, the driver lost control on Euclid Avenue and collided with a tree. The individual, who remains unidentified, was fatally injured, police said.

The pursuing officer was also involved in a crash, although no injuries were reported. The crash was not related to the fatal crash involving the pursuit suspect.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue