Driver briefly flees before returning to scene of crash that killed pedestrian in Santa Ana

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in Santa Ana, and police say that the driver had originally fled the scene before returning moments later.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday evening near Fairview Street and Harvard Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers and paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the victim, a 32-year-old man, on the ground after the collision. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the man was hit while he was crossing Fairview Street "while traffic was flowing."

"The driver of the vehicle, a female adult, returned to the scene minutes later and cooperated with the investigation," SAPD's statement said. "The vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in a collision."

They say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which they are investigating as a possible hit-and-run.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8215.