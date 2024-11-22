Driver allegedly runs over 16-year-old bicyclist during road rage incident at Exposition Park

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who allegedly killed a 16-year-old bicyclist during a road rage incident at Exposition Park on Friday.

The apparent road rage incident started just before 4:30 p.m. while around 40 bicyclists rode south on Figueroa Street, a little north of Martin Luther King Boulevard. CHP investigators said an altercation happened between the riders and a driver in a sedan.

The bicyclists veered off the road and through an opening in the fencing surrounding the parking lot near BMO Stadium, on the south side of Exposition Park. The sedan followed the bicyclists onto the parking lot and accelerated toward the bicyclists. The suspect struck the 16-year-old victim and sped away from the lot.

"It's a tragic incident and 100% preventable, avoidable. It should have never happened," CHP Sgt. Dan Kene said during a press conference near the scene.

Keene added that investigators will not identify the victim until his family is notified.

"We urge that driver to come to a CHP station and talk to us," Kene said. "Tell us what happened. No parent should have to go through that."

While officers have spoken to multiple witnesses, investigators said several witnesses had left before the CHP and USC Department of Public Safety arrived.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the case to call (323) 259-3200.