Driver airlifted to hospital after vehicle overturns on off-road trail in San Bernardino

One hospitalized after Jeep rolls over on off-road trail in San Bernardino County

One hospitalized after Jeep rolls over on off-road trail in San Bernardino County

One hospitalized after Jeep rolls over on off-road trail in San Bernardino County

The driver of an off-road vehicle that overturned on a San Bernardino County trail was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday.

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were called to Forest Service Road 2N47, just east of I-15, after learning that a Jeep had rolled in the area and that one person was trapped underneath of the car, according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters requested aerial assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, while they responded to the area in all-terrain rescue vehicles, as well as conventional fire apparatus, the statement said.

The SBSD helicopter was used to shuttle personnel and equipment to the remote location where the crash happened.

"Firefighter-Paramedics simultaneously worked on advanced life saving care and complex rescue operations," the statement said. "Steep terrain, leaking fuel and an unstable group complicated rescue operations."

They were able to free the man from the car, who they airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment. His status is not known.