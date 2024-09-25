Dozens of mistreated cats find new home after being rescued from Irvine breeder

Dozens of mistreated cats adopted after being rescued from Irvine breeder

Dozens of cats and kittens are moving to their forever homes a month after officers seized the felines from an Irvine breeder.

The rag doll and British short-hair pets have been popular at the Irvine Animal Care Center with four kittens getting adopted on Wednesday.

"They're great and people love them," manager Mike Cubbin said. "These are specialty breed cats and the general public knows this and are very interested in these cats."

An anonymous tipster contacted the Irvine Police Department in August to report that dozens of cats, that appeared to be malnourished and some pregnant, were being kept in hot cages. According to a source, the breeder was selling the cats for up to $1,000 each.

At least one of the mama cats delivered kittens hours after arriving at the shelter. Over the past five weeks, vets and staff at Irvine Animal Care have nursed the cats back to health to get them ready to be adopted.

Staff said many have been spayed or neutered. However, some had dental issues and a fair amount had ear mites.

Police say charges haven't been filed and the District Attorney is still reviewing evidence in this case. About half of the rescued cats have new homes. The shelter is holding a lottery for the 25 cast and kittens that are still available.

The Irvine Animal Care Center asked prospective owners to view the cats online. To participate in the lottery, you must come to the shelter before opening to get on the list. Adoption fees run between $135 and $170.