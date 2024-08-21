50 mistreated cats found in Irvine home rescued, to be placed for adoption

More than 50 kittens and cats were discovered in an Irvine home where a woman was allegedly breeding and selling them for up to $1,000, the Irvine Police Department said Wednesday.

Some of the Ragdoll and British Shorthair cats were in poor health, police added, and an investigation is underway by Animal Services officers and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities went to the residence on Garnet Street on Tuesday afternoon "after receiving an anonymous tip," the Irvine Police Department reported.

"Some of the cats appeared malnourished, and others showed signs of poor health," police said. "Animal Services officers worked with the breeder, who released the cats to the care of the Irvine Animal Care Center."

Animal Care Center staff provided the animals with the necessary care and medical treatment, police said. The current health status of the kittens and cats was not available.

"We will provide an update on our social media, and we ask people not to call the Irvine Animal Care Center to inquire about them," officers said. "As they become available for adoption, the cats will be posted to the Irvine Animal Care Center website."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Animal Services Supervisor Hope Darrow at Hdarrow@cityofirvine.org.