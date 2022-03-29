Dozens of luxury vehicles fraudulently purchased from dealerships found parked bumper to bumper in Van Nuys backyard

Authorities investigating fraudulent purchases at several local dealerships discovered dozens of stolen luxury vehicles just parked in a grass-covered lot in Van Nuys.

The two-month investigation led California Highway Patrol's Southern Division Vehicle Theft Unit to the 6000 block of Peach Avenue, where investigators recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles.

On March 24th, 2022, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit concluded a... Posted by CHP - Southern Division SSC on Friday, March 25, 2022

The stolen vehicles were apparently found parked tightly in a grass-covered lot behind the property. The vehicles seized included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, the total value of which was approximately $2.3 million, the CHP said.

The vehicles were fraudulently purchased from unsuspecting local dealerships, according to investigators.

The luxury vehicles weren't the only contraband found at the property – officers found an indoor marijuana grow operation and more than 400 marijuana plants.

One person, 39-year-old Vague Chavushyan, was arrested in connection with the investigation, and one firearm was also seized at the scene.