A Westchester neighborhood is on edge as residents say that someone has been shooting and killing crows, a problem that has persisted for several years. They're concerned that these instances could eventually turn into something even more troubling.

"It usually starts by hearing pop, pop, pop," said Brenna Lenoir, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade. "Some sort of a pellet or bullet noise, and then you hear the crows just go wild and then you'll see them all fly away. And then you'll see them fall out of the sky."

She says that the issue began at around the same time that the COVID-19 pandemic began, and that in that time there have been about 100 crows that have been shot. On top of that, neighbors have found hawks, songbirds and other birds.

The most recent instance came last Saturday.

"I heard that first pop and the crows went crazy and first thing I saw when I looked out my window was an injured crow," Lenoir said.

She took the crow to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas for treatment.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were called to the area but said they were unable to locate any evidence of a shot being fired.

It's just this, the lack of evidence and information over such a long span of time, that has neighbors so concerned.

"I think things do escalate over time," Lenoir said. "My first worry, is it a pet next? How long before it hits children or one of us?"

Last Eater the neighborhood had to all but cancel the holiday after between five and 10 birds were found dead in the neighborhood.

"It was awful," said Julia Holowaty, who also lives in the neighborhood. "We had all the Easter eggs out here ready for a hunt. We couldn't let the kids go outside."

Neighbors have one message to the shooter.

"Stop shooting in a residential neighborhood. Stop scaring our kids and stop killing these birds," Lenoir said.