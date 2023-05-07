3 arrested, more than a dozen ticketed after task force breaks up street takeover in Sylmar

Dozens of people were arrested overnight when a task force broke up a street takeover in Sylmar.

The takeover, which was being held at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Bledsoe Street, was well underway with drivers performing dangerous stunts Friday evening when it came to an abrupt end as Los Angeles Police Department's Street Racing and Takeover Task Force units arrived.

Officers say that they were able to lineup around 20 different drivers and spectators at the event. They took suspect names and impounded at least 10 vehicles. On top of that, those that they caught performing stunts will not be able to access their vehicles for up to 30 days, while those others in attendance had theirs held for 24 hours.

Of those they detained, three were actually arrested while the rest received tickets. Another person was arrested for possession of a firearm.

"When these guys take over the intersections, we've had people die, we've had a lot of collisions," said Sergeant Jodie McGee, a supervisor for the Valley Traffic Street Racing Task Force.