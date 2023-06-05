Downtown Los Angeles shooting: Man dies outside Grand Park Metro station

Los Angeles police are investigating a homicide outside a Metro train station in downtown L.A. after a man was shot to death Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hill and West 1st streets downtown at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, near the Civic Center/Grand Park Metro station, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. The incident was initially reported as a stabbing.

A man in his 30s was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It was unclear if the victim was attacked on the sidewalk or inside the station, police said.

A Foothill Transit bus was parked outside the station at the time of the incident. Police said the driver got out of the bus to assist and called 911.

"Shots had been heard prior to the officers getting the radio call," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett. "We don't know if those shots being heard were related to this incident. We believe they were. We don't really have a lot of information on what led up to this."

No suspect information was immediately released.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene early Monday morning.

First Street was closed between Hill and Olive streets during the investigation. The street was reopened to traffic at about 7 a.m.