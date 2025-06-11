LA police in pursuit of suspect wanted for assault on an officer near Koreatown

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a suspect who is wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

The chase began near the Koreatown area, according to LAPD officials.

While the suspect fled from police, including California Highway Patrol officers who took over the chase as it continued on the 405 Freeway, they could be seen driving at speeds over 80 miles per hour on surface streets in Hawthorne and Inglewood.

Despite CHP taking lead, several LAPD patrol cars could be seen following closely behind with SKYCAL over the incident.

It's unclear exactly what prompted the officers to begin the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.