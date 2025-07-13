Police shoot man armed with machete outside of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles

Police officers shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete outside of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

It happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a man in the street who was waving what looked to be a machete.

Shortly after their arrival, officers encountered the man, who advanced toward their position before entering the driver's seat of a black Dodge Challenger, police said. He then drove away, leading officers on a brief pursuit going southbound on Figueroa.

Eventually, the pursuit ended just south of 12th Street on Figuroa. The man came to a stop and exited the vehicle, still armed with the machete, police said.

Officers opened fire and struck the man after he allegedly charged at them. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was in surgery as of 3 p.m. He has not yet been identified publicly.

The machete was recovered and taken in as evidence. No officers were injured during the incident.

Figueroa between 12th Street and Pico Boulevard was closed for several hours as the ongoing investigation continued.