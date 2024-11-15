Downtown Los Angeles 101 Freeway reopens as first responders settle emergency situation

Watch CBS News
By Julie Sharp

The 101 Freeway reopened after about a 30-minute closure in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning, as first responders worked with a woman on an overpass at Main Street. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the woman was experiencing a "behavioral emergency."

As SKYCal flew overhead around 7:30 a.m., a giant inflatable could be seen, placed under the overpass.

California Highway Patrol sent a sigalert at 7:20 a.m., saying "all lanes are closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time." Drivers are advised to take alternate routes surrounding the 101 and 110 Freeway. 

Around 7:45 a.m., the woman was said to safely be with first responders and traffic would resume shortly. Just after 8 a.m., all lanes reopened.

