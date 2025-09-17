Two Los Angeles County residents arrested for part in bicoastal drug trafficking ring, federal prosecutors say

Two Los Angeles County residents were among the five people who were arrested this week for their alleged part in a bicoastal drug trafficking ring, federal prosecutors said.

The suspects, 30-year-old Nohely Jimenez-Ruiz and 42-year-old Lorna Martinez, both of downtown Los Angeles, were expected to appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday after they were arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A suitcase filled with cash that investigators seized as part of their nationwide operation. U.S. Department of Justice

Prosecutors said that Jimenez-Ruiz and Martinez, who is also known as "Cookie," were arrested on a 10-count federal superseding indictment that alleged their participation in a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization.

"From an office fronting as a jewelry store in the California Jewelry Mart in downtown Los Angeles, members of the DTO shipped locked plastic cases concealing cocaine to New York City's Diamond District using high-value freight forwarding companies," the release said. "These companies specialize in shipping jewelry, precious metals, and fine art."

Once the drugs arrived on the East Coast, they would be distributed throughout the region, prosecutors said. Drug proceeds would then be sent from New York to Los Angeles, where the money was laundered and distributed to other people inside the organization, the release alleged.

Prosecutors allege that more than 22 tons of cocaine and over $100 million in drug proceeds were shipped between the two major metropolises.

While the case was being investigated, at least 1,300 parcels were shipped between the two cities, prosecutors said. They also said that more than $2.8 million in cash drug proceeds, 1,600 pounds of cocaine and high-end cars and jewelry purchased with drug sale proceeds were seized.

"More than 800 parcels concealing cocaine were shipped from Los Angeles to New York, with a declared weight of more than 22 tons, which would have an estimated wholesale value in Los Angeles of approximately $315 million," prosecutors also said. "Approximately 500 parcels were shipped from New York to Los Angeles, with a total declared value of more than $105 million."

The three other defendants, 52-year-old Brooklyn, New York man Jamel Donald Levy, 50-year-old Bronx, New York man Bruce Adams and 33-year-old Englewood, New Jersey woman Cindy Rachel Lambert, were also arrested on Tuesday.

Dozens of parcels seized by investigators in front of a California Highway Patrol vehicle. U.S. Department of Justice

Prosecutors noted that two other defendants were already in custody for their part in the ring. They are the alleged ringleaders of the group, the release said. Those suspects have been identified as 45-year-old Dumont, New Jersey man David Rodriguez, who is also known as "Gotti" and "Fat Boy," and 39-year-old Manhattan man Raymond O'Connell, who is also known as "Sal" and "White Boy."

They have been in federal custody since 2024 and face mandatory sentences of life in federal prison, prosecutors said. Each was charged with one count of engaging in a contributing criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, four counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and one count of money laundering.

A third suspect, 47-year-old New York City man Ronell Sweat, is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a firearms charge last year.

Authorities are still searching for two suspects wanted for their part in the ring. They have been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Vega, also known as "Nice," and 40-year-old Gregory Antonio Benitez, also known as "G." They are both from New York City.

The investigation consisted of a major nationwide collaboration between departments like the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the California Highway Patrol, Glendale Police Department, New York City Police Department and more.