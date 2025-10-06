Watch CBS News
Local News

Downtown LA streets closed for deadly shooting investigation

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting 01:06

Los Angeles police arrested a man for a deadly shooting in downtown LA on Monday. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of Fifth and Los Angeles streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers patrolling the area chased the suspect about a block to the intersection of Fourth and Spring streets. 

Police shot the suspect. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took a person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

LAPD advised drivers that several blocks would be closed for the investigation. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue