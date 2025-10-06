Downtown LA streets closed for deadly shooting investigation

Los Angeles police arrested a man for a deadly shooting in downtown LA on Monday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Fifth and Los Angeles streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers patrolling the area chased the suspect about a block to the intersection of Fourth and Spring streets.

Police shot the suspect. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took a person to the hospital in an unknown condition.

LAPD advised drivers that several blocks would be closed for the investigation.