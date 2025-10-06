Latest
U.S.
Government Shutdown
Gaza Deal
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Crime
Space
Sports
Brand Studio
Local News
Atlanta
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS Morning News
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
CBS News Investigates
CBS News Confirmed
CBS Village
Podcasts
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
Davos Interviews
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Economy 4.0
Los Angeles
|
News
Weather
Sports
Videos
News Tip
KCAL News Shows
All News
LA News
OC News
IE News
U.S.
KCAL News Investigates
Entertainment
Politics
Consumer
Business
Health
On Your Side
Latest Weather
Radars & Maps
All Sports
Chargers
LA Kings
Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Golf
CBS Sports HQ
Dodgers
Angels
Soccer
Hockey
College Sports
The Desk
Let's Go Places
On Your Side
Inside SoCal
Java with Jamie
KCAL News Investigates
Class Act
SoCal Spotlight
People Making a Difference
Station Info
KCAL News Team
Contests & Promotions
Advertise
Seen on TV
Download the App
Galleries
Memorials
Watch CBS News
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department closed several downtown streets after a deadly shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue