Downtown LA pursuit suspect crashes into vehicle, flips car

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp
The police pursuit of a reckless driver in downtown Los Angeles ended when the suspect driver crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip over. 

The driver of the white pickup truck drove recklessly through the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning, reaching speeds of up to 83 mph. 

The collision with a black SUV occurred at the intersection of Trinity Street and East Washington Boulevard. Police detained the suspect driver after the crash. 

First responders are working to get the driver who was hit by the pursuit suspect driver out of their crashed vehicle.  KCALNews
Police detained the pursuit suspect driver after he crashed into another vehicle, causing extensive damage to the truck he was driving.  KCAL News
