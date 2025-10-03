Watch CBS News
Local News

LA City Hall evacuated, freeway ramps closed after suspect crashes in downtown

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police close downtown LA off-ramps after suspect crashes into City Hall steps
Police close downtown LA off-ramps after suspect crashes into City Hall steps 01:26

Authorities evacuated Los Angeles City Hall and closed off-ramps in part of downtown amid a police standoff with a man. 

The suspect crashed near the steps of City Hall on Spring Street and refused to leave at about 4:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers are trying to contact the driver. 

"I've been briefed on the ongoing incident outside of City Hall, which is currently being evacuated out of an abundance of caution," Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post to X. "I want to thank all first responders who are at the scene — my office will continue to monitor the situation."

No one appeared to be in the nearby area.

The California Highway Patrol has sent units to close the off-ramps leading to downtown LA. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue