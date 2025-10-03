LA City Hall evacuated, freeway ramps closed after suspect crashes in downtown

Authorities evacuated Los Angeles City Hall and closed off-ramps in part of downtown amid a police standoff with a man.

The suspect crashed near the steps of City Hall on Spring Street and refused to leave at about 4:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers are trying to contact the driver.

"I've been briefed on the ongoing incident outside of City Hall, which is currently being evacuated out of an abundance of caution," Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post to X. "I want to thank all first responders who are at the scene — my office will continue to monitor the situation."

No one appeared to be in the nearby area.

The California Highway Patrol has sent units to close the off-ramps leading to downtown LA.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.