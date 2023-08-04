Downey searching for missing person, who is mostly nonverbal

Downey police are asking for help searching for a 67-year-old, who is "mostly nonverbal."

Rafael Cortez was last seen on July 19 at about 6 a.m. at his new home in the 8400 block of Everest Street in the City of Downey. According to the Downey Police Department, Cortez is mostly nonverbal and is difficult to communicate with. He left his home with $80 and officers do not know where he could have gone.

He is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5 feet and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Any questions or information can be directed to the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308. Respondents can also contact the lead detective on this case at (562) 904-2386 or eroberts@downeyca.org.