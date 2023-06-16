Downey man wanted for murder arrested at John Wayne Airport

Authorities arrested a man wanted on suspicion of murder at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Wednesday.

While on patrol in the area at around 10:45 a.m. near the 60 Freeway, just east of Diamond Bar Boulevard, California Highway Patrol officers located a white Acura sedan that was parked on the shoulder of the freeway.

Upon investigation, officers found that the vehicle was unoccupied, but discovered the body of a 56-year-old woman a short distance away behind a concrete sound wall, officers said.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Officers located Sercan Naldoken, a 32-year-old Downey resident, later that evening at around 10:20 p.m. at John Wayne Airport, where he was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder.

There was no further information on the incident provided.

Anyone who has more info was asked to contact homicide investigators at (818) 240-8200.