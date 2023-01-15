Downed tree crushes nearly a dozen cars in West Lake parking lot

At least 10 cars were crushed Saturday evening when a massive tree fell in a West Lake parking lot.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the tree came crashing down at around 8:15 p.m. in a paring lot in the 23300 block of Mulholland Drive.

The expansive limbs of the downed tree damaged as many as 10 different vehicles, as well as causing slight damage to a building lining the parking lot as well.

One patron, who was dining at a restaurant in the area, said that the sound of the crash was so loud you could hear it from inside.

"We heard a loud commotion and felt a tremor," he said. "Somebody advised us to check on our vehicles and we came out and checked the cars and saw that our car was underneath the tree."

He said that he saw a sign at the base of the tree that said it was suffering from termite issues, and that support beams were holding the tree up prior to the fall.

No one was injured during the incident.