Former NFL player Doug Martin died in Oakland police custody, officials say

Officials with the Oakland Police Department said a man who died while in police custody over the weekend has been identified as former NFL running back Doug Martin.

In a statement Monday, police confirmed Martin died following a reported break-in at a home on Ettrick Street shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. Police said Martin was involved in the break-in and when officers attempted to detain him, a brief struggle occurred.

Martin became unresponsive after being taken into custody, police said. Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid.

Police said Martin was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

"Since Saturday, OPD has been in contact with Martin's family. The family has requested privacy as they grieve this tragic loss," Oakland police said in a statement.

In a statement on behalf of the family, Athletes First and CEO Brian Murphy said Martin's parents had called local authorities for medical assistance for Martin.

"Following recent media reports about Doug's untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway," Murphy said.

Martin, 36, was born in Oakland and grew up in Stockton, where he attended Saint Mary's High School. A standout at Boise State, Martin was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 31st pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In the NFL, Martin played five seasons with Tampa Bay, being named to the Pro Bowl twice. Martin finished his professional career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018.

"From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise," the team said in a statement, noting he was honored as one of the top 50 Buccaneers of all time.

"The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Doug's family at this time," the Raiders said in a statement.

Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement Monday, "We mourn the loss of Doug Martin, an Oaklander who had a distinguished NFL career and tragically passed away Saturday morning. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones, and my office has reached out to Mr. Martin's family. They have asked for privacy during this time."

Police said the officers who were involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident is being investigated by the department's homicide unit and internal affairs, along with the Oakland Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.