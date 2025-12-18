Doncic has 45 points and a triple-double as the Lakers come back to beat the Jazz 143-135

Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a big fourth quarter to top the Utah Jazz 143-135 on Thursday night.

LeBron James had 28 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who outscored the Jazz 41-29 in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers led by 12 in the period but the Jazz cut it to 134-130 before Doncic found Jaxson Hayes for his final assist and the cushion the Lakers needed to clinch the win.

Hayes was 7 of 7 for 16 points and is a perfect 26 of 26 in six games against Utah as a Laker.

Utah played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (groin), while the Lakers were missing regular starters Deandre Ayton (elbow) and Austin Reaves (calf).

Keyonte George scored 33 points, his third straight game with more than 30. Rookie Ace Bailey added 19 points for Utah, which hasn't won three consecutive games all season.

The Lakers won for the third time in four games despite allowing their most points this season.

The Jazz shot 65% and led 78-73 at halftime — their second-best offensive performance of the season. Meanwhile, Doncic scored or assisted on 16 of the Lakers' 27 baskets in the first half to keep them close.

The Jazz attempted a season-high 47 free throws (making 31) and the Lakers' frustration boiled over in the third quarter as Marcus Smart, Hayes and Doncic all received technical fouls.

James made two free throws to cap a 10-0 run and lift the Lakers to a 114-108 lead after they had trailed since the second minute of the game. He tweaked his knee midway through the second quarter and then got hit on the jaw a few plays late, but stayed on the court.

Up next

Lakers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Orlando Magic on Saturday.