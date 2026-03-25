DOJ sues Orange County towing company for auctioning vehicles owned by military members

The Justice Department is suing a San Clemente towing company for allegedly illegally auctioning nearly 150 vehicles owned by members of the military.

S&K Towing Inc. is accused of illegally selling or disposing of vehicles, many of which were towed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The suit claims Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) violations, which requires tow companies to obtain a court order before selling or disposing of a vehicle owned by an SCRA-protected servicemember.

"The men and women who serve in our nation's military deserve peace of mind in knowing that their legal rights will be protected at home while they are away serving the United States," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said.

According to prosecutors, between August 2020 and April 2025, some of the vehicles S&K sold or disposed of were registered to Camp Pendleton addresses. In other cases, vehicles were auctioned even after they were told that the owner was in the military.

A Military Legal Assistance lawyer contacted S&K Towing in 2024 and explained that the company was violating the SCRA. A manager told the attorney that "We do this all the time," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"It is unacceptable and illegal for a business to sell or dispose of these vehicles without abiding by the laws that protect servicemembers," Essayli said.

Service members and their dependents who believe that their rights under the SCRA may have been violated should contact the nearest Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office. Office locations can be found at legalassistance.law.af.mil.