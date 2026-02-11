Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in San Bernardino County storm drain

Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
San Bernardino County firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped in a storm drain that was rushing with elevated water from a recent rainstorm that moved through Southern California on Wednesday morning. 

Crews were called to a drainage gate near Sterling Avenue and Lynwood Drive after learning of a dog that was stuck inside the drain and arrived to find the pup "stranded behind a grate at the entrance."

They worked with San Bernardino County Public Works personnel to gain access behind the grate and with the San Bernardino City Department of Animal Services to get equipment allowing them to safely collar the dog and pull it from the gate. 

After it was rescued, firefighters turned the dog over to animal services for further care and sheltering, according to SBCoFD's news release. 

It's unclear how the dog first got stuck in the area. Firefighters urged the public to never attempt to rescue animals from hazardous areas and instead contact authorities for assistance. 

Southern California was soaked on Wednesday morning as the first leg of a series of winter storms brought rain to the region for the first time in over a month. 

