Southern California experiences widespread rain overnight as scattered showers linger into morning

Southern California received the brunt of the current rainstorm overnight, forecasters say, but scattered showers could continue into Wednesday afternoon.

A National Weather Service bulletin described the storm as "fast-moving but potent," which exited the Los Angeles area about six hours earlier than expected.

As of 6 a.m., NWS 24-hour rain totals in some parts of Southern California were as follows:

.74 inches in downtown Los Angeles

.95 inches in Malibu

.64 inches in Santa Monica

.62 inches in Van Nuys

.80 inches in Burbank

.93 inches in Thousand Oaks

.90 inches in El Monte

.36 inches in Long Beach

.69 inches in Fullerton

.54 inches in Ontario

.59 inches in Chino

.43 inches in Santa Ana

By 7 a.m., rainfall had mostly settled down throughout the region with just scattered showers lingering.

"We're still going to see additional rain as we head into the rest of the morning but it's going to be pretty scattered," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee. "As we head into the rest of the afternoon, as the system wraps up, we'll gradually see more sunshine."

Despite the diminishing rain chances, a CBS LA Next Weather Alert remained in place on Wednesday due to Southern California receiving its first widespread rain in more than one month, leading to elevated flooding chances. As of 7 a.m., no major flooding was reported.

The Next Weather Alert was expected to remain in effect until Wednesday afternoon.