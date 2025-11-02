7 arrested during aftermath of Dodgers' World Series celebrations in Los Angeles
Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Los Angeles late Saturday night after the Dodgers secured their second straight World Series title, prompting a large response from local law enforcement as they attempted to control the rowdy crowds.
Los Angeles Police Department officials issued a citywide Tactical Alert at around 5:45 p.m., well ahead of the game's conclusion, which happened at around 9:15 p.m. in California.
Just minutes after Mookie Betts' game-ending double play made the Dodgers champions once again, fireworks began to fill the skies over Los Angeles.
In response, LAPD officers issued a number of dispersal orders and fired less-than-lethal munitions, after they stated that "industrial-size fireworks" were launched into a group of people and police.
The raucous celebrations, which included a number of street takeovers, resulted in seven arrests, LAPD officers told CBS LA. It's unclear why the demonstrators were taken into custody and what charges they may face.