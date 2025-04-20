Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow leaves start at Texas with lower leg cramps, expected to make next start

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers because of with lower leg cramps with the game scoreless in the fifth inning.

Glasnow said he felt cramps in both legs but primarily in his right, pushoff leg. He said a similar issue affected him last April in a game at Toronto after he allowed two hits in six innings.

He doesn't know what has caused these episodes.

"I think we'll try to figure some stuff out," he said.

Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Glasnow to start as scheduled next Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. Glasnow took his next turn last year following the Toronto episode.

Roberts first went out to the mound with head athletic trainer Thomas Albert after Glasnow struck out Dustin Harris for the second out of the fourth inning.

"It looked like he was trying to shake out something," Roberts said.

Glasgow remained in the game and fanned Josh Jung, Glasnow's sixth strikeout.

"I talked to him after that fourth inning down below," Roberts said. "I just said we'll keep an eye on him."

Glasnow started the fifth with a four-seam fastball for a called strike to Jake Burger, and Roberts and Albert immediately returned to the mound. Glasnow was replaced by Luis Garcia.

"He just seemed uncomfortable trying to find his way through it," Roberts said. "He went out there, threw one pitch, and he just couldn't keep going. A lot of times with the lower half you don't want it to bleed into the arm and affect that."

Glasnow threw 52 pitches, allowing three singles and walking one.

He didn't pitch after Aug. 11 last year because of right elbow tendinitis.

Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell hasn't pitched since April 2 because of left shoulder inflammation.