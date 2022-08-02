Dodgers trade Jake Lamb to Mariners

The Dodgers shipped utility player Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, receiving cash considerations in return.

Lamb joined the Boys in Blue this season, where he appeared in 25 games, primarily as a designated hitter or corner outfielder.

He was signed during the offseason, but had just recently gotten recalled from the minor leagues in late June.

In that time, he hit .239 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.

The trade sends him to his hometown team in the Mariners, after growing up in Seattle and playing high school ball for Bishop Blanchet High School and the University of Washington before getting drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012.

Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 with the D-Backs, a season in which he hit .248 with 30 home runs and 105 runs driven in, but has fallen off since, spending time bouncing around between the bigs and minor leagues with several different franchises.

The exact monetary amount the Dodgers received in return for Lamb was not immediately known.

It was one of three trades the team made on Tuesday, also acquiring power-hitting outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees and sending relief pitcher Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays.