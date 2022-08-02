Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees

The Dodgers acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, just one of a myriad of blockbuster trades flooding the market ahead of the trade deadline.

Gallo, 28, is a two-time All-Star and a career .201 hitter with 170 homers in parts of eight seasons. Prior to his time with the Yankees, he was considered one of the game's premiere power bats, averaging nearly 40 homers during a full season's worth of play.

However, after ending up in New York during the 2021 trade deadline, Gallo has slumped in a major way, especially this season as he's hitting just .159 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs. His career on base percentage, which normally hovered around .300 has seen a drastic 100 point hit to .201 in 273 plate appearances.

In lieu of the Dodgers missing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as he ends up with the San Diego Padres following one of the biggest trades in recent history, the Boys in Blue changed their attention to Gallo in hopes that he can return to form and give them a huge power bat in the outfield.

Along with his bat, Gallo also heads to Los Angeles as one of the game's better outfielders, securing a pair of Gold Gloves during his career, thanks in large part to his rocket of an arm, with 38 career outfield assists.

Gallo will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In return, the Yankees receive Dodgers pitching prospect Clayton Beeter, who has pitched exclusively in Double-A this season. In 18 games with the Tulsa Drillers, Beeter has a 5.75 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched.