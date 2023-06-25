Dodgers trade Andre Jackson to Pirates for cash considerations

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Jackson, 27, has made appearances in each of the last three seasons for the Boys in Blue, sporting a 4.15 ERA in 39 innings pitched over 14 appearances.

He hit a bit of a rough patch this season, however, allowing 13 earned runs in 17 and two-thirds innings pitched, earning him a 6.62 ERA.

Jackson was designated for assignment last week in order to create a 40-man roster spot for relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, who the team recently signed to a minor league deal after he was released by the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers selected the Arizona-native in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah.

He made his big league debut in 2021 and has bounced between the Dodgers' roster and the minor leagues in the time since.

After the trade was announced, the Pirates optioned Jackson to their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.