Dodgers to retire Gil Hodges' number in pregame ceremony Saturday

The Dodgers will retire Gil Hodges' number in a pregame ceremony Saturday afternoon, more than 60 years after he last donned a uniform for the Boys in Blue.

Hodges, who wore No. 14, played in one game for the Dodgers in 1943 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

He would rejoin in 1947, and in the next 14 seasons as a Dodgers -- both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles -- he would go on to win two World Series with the team, earn eight All-Star selection and three Gold Glove awards at first base.

Hodges was selected in the MLB Expansion Draft in 1961, when he joined the New York Mets as one of their original players. He remained with them for two seasons before retiring and becoming a manager.

In 18 big league seasons, Hodges had 1,921 hits, sporting a .273 batting average with 370 homers and 1,274 runs driven in.

As a big league manager with the Washington Senators and the Mets, Hodges was 650-753, leading the Mets to a World Series Championship in 1969.

It just so happens that tonight's ceremony was conveniently planned during the Mets only trip to Dodger Stadium this season.

He was elected in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021 as a part of the Golden Days Selection Committee -- receiving 12 of 16 votes -- where he will be enshrined later this year, after failing to get elected in 2011 and 2014.

Hodges' number will be the eleventh retired in team history.

Dodgers' team policy maintains that in order for a player to have their number retired, they must be in the Hall of Fame (with the lone exception being Jim Gilliam). Now, after five decades since his death in 1972, Hodges will forever be enshrined in Dodgers lore.

As it stands, he still sits in second in all-time homers and RBIs as a Dodger and third in total bases, extra-base hits and walks. He's also fourth all-time in franchise history in games played.

Hodges' son Gil Jr. and daughter Irene will be in attendance at the ceremony.