Dodgers set to host Angels in two-game renewal of Freeway Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels will square off in a brief two-game series beginning Tuesday, another installment of the Freeway Series.

Started in 1997, the Freeway Series calls on the team's close location and shared stretch of the I-5 Freeway.

Tuesday's game marks the 137th matchup between the two as part of the series, which the Angels lead all-time with a 73-63 record. The Dodgers won the last two games in 2021.

The Dodgers play host at beloved Dodger Stadium before the Angels return favor in another two-game series beginning July 15 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Heading into the showdown, the Dodgers sport a 37-23 record versus the Angels 29-33 record. Both teams have struggled of late, as the Dodgers come off a three-game sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants, while the Angels attempt to right ship after a 14-game losing streak and the firing of head coach Joe Maddon last week.

Still, the Dodgers maintain their lead over the National League West, sporting one of the league's best records to date. The Angels, on the other hand, saw themselves slide quickly down the rankings in the American League West, now sitting in third place and 8 1/2 games out of first.

Both teams have been affected by a slew of injuries in recent weeks as well, as the lengthy MLB season continues. Most notably Walker Buehler, who was placed on the 15-Day IL due to a flexor strain, and Taylor Ward, who finds himself on the 10-Day IL due to a hamstring strain.

They'll send this one of this season's most pleasant surprises in Tony Gonsolin (7-0, 1.58 ERA) to the mound against the Halos Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.69 ERA) in Tuesday's game.

Tyler Anderson (7-0, 3.07 ERA) and Reid Detmers (2-2, 3.83 ERA) will follow-up on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will have another day off Thursday for the Blue Diamond Gala, an event to raise money for the Dodgers Foundation. Players and a performance by Jennifer Lopez highlight the event, which is presented by the Dodgers ownership group.