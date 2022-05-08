Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen out until at least All Star break

The Dodgers' bullpen won't be seeing right hander Blake Treinen anytime soon.

Treinen will remain sidelined until at least the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday before the Dodgers' series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Treinen has not pitched since April 14 due to right shoulder discomfort and will need some more time to rehab that injury, according to Roberts.

The one-time All-Star, who helped Los Angeles win the 2020 World Series, was expected to serve as the team's closer after Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason.

But when the Dodgers acquired veteran closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on April 1 in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock, Treinen was on the outside looking in for the closer role.

In three seasons with Los Angeles, Treinen has been a steady reliever that Roberts could rely on. Treinen is 10-9 with a 2.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts during that span.