Dodgers place Julio Urias on 15-day injured list; recall Wander Suero

Dodgers left-handed starter Julio Urias has been placed on the 15-day Injured List due to a strained left hamstring.

Urias, 26, has struggled out of the gate this season, sporting a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts, currently leading the big leagues in home runs allowed with 14.

The decision to place Urias on the IL is retroactive to Thursday, the lefty's last start in which he only lasted three innings, allowing six hits — four of which were homers — and six runs against the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris, Urias' injury is not expected to be serious, meaning he could return as soon as the 15 days are up.

The news falls in line with a concerning trend for Dodgers pitchers, after the team had to place fellow starter Dustin May on the injured list with a flexor pronator strain that could sideline him for up to six weeks.

With both Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove on the IL themselves, the Dodgers opted to recall relief pitcher Wander Suero to the big league roster. The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared in three games for the Boys in Blue thus far this season. He has a 5.79 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers currently have 10 pitchers on the IL, and as it stands they'll likely turn to rookie starter Gavin Stone, whose first career appearance came on May 3, to join Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Noah Syndergaard in the starting rotation.