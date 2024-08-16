Watch CBS News
Sports

Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis

/ AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.

It's the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.

Glasnow is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a career-high 168 strikeouts in 134 innings and has held hitters to a .190 batting average.

Glasnow, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last December, was selected to his first All-Star team in July. He didn't get a decision in his most recent outing Sunday at Pittsburgh, where he threw 98 pitches while allowing two runs in seven innings.

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles began the day with a two-game lead in the NL West over Arizona and San Diego.

In other injury-related news, the Dodgers sent utilityman Chris Taylor on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.