Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler has his watch stolen at Santa Anita Park

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had his watch stolen while attending the horse races at Santa Anita Park last month, according to his agency.

Buehler and his wife were walking back to their seats at the Los Angeles County horse racetrack when he was "unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch," Excel Sports Management said in a statement. Arcadia police confirmed two people had their watches stolen while walking through crowds at the venue on Sept. 28 and the thefts remain under investigation.

"We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs," the statement from his agency said.

According to police, there was also a third attempted theft that same day. Someone tried to "embrace" the victim and then a second person started to remove their watch, police said in a statement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCT. 8: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"The victim felt his watch being removed and confronted the suspects who immediately left the area," the statement from Arcadia police reads, adding that the victim then reported the incident to police and security officers in the area.

Camilo Nino-Hernandez, a 24-year-old resident of LA, was identified by police as one of the two suspects. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and for allegedly being in possession of a fraudulent social security card, according to police.

It's not clear who the other suspect is and if Nino-Hernandez was involved in the other thefts as no other details were released.

Buehler is set to start Tuesday when the Dodgers play the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series.

Earlier this year, San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was left shot in the chest after a 17-year-old tried to rob him as he walked near San Francisco's Union Square on Aug. 31. They had gotten into a struggle as Pearsall defended himself, according to police, and the suspect was also left injured and had to be hospitalized. He was arrested after trying to run from the scene.

Pearsall was later released from hospitalization and the suspect was charged.