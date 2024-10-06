Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 temporarily suspended after fans throw items onto the field

Game 2 of the National League Division Series was temporarily suspended on Sunday evening after fans appeared to be hurling items from the stands towards players on the field.

It happened during the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Dodgers were slated to come up to the bat with a three-run deficit.

At first, San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar appeared to be jawing with some of the fans in the bleachers when a baseball came flying towards him, landing in the outfield grass. He immediately ran after the ball, yelling towards the umpiring crew.

It looks as if two baseballs have been thrown in Jurickson Profar's direction in left field. All the Padres are now huddling.



Profar is HEATED. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 7, 2024

Shortly after, more items started to find their way from the crowd onto the field in the vicinity of right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who has received jeers from the Dodger faithful since he first appeared in the big leagues.

The game was suspended for nearly 20 minutes as Dodger Stadium security swarmed the outfield, lining the warning track while all players were removed from the diamond.

It's unclear if the fans who threw the items were identified and if they received any sort of punishment for their actions.

Earlier in the game, Tatis Jr. crushed the second pitch he saw from Flaherty to right field, starting their run of scoring. In the bottom half of the inning, Profar made an improbable catch, robbing Mookie Betts of a home run that would've knotted the game up at 1-1.