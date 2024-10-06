Padres hit six homers to take Game 2 of NLDS from Dodgers, tying series at 1-1

The San Diego Padres bounced back from a Game 1 National League Division Series loss on Sunday, evening the series at one game a piece with their divisional rival in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The final score, 10-2, saw the Padres attack Dodgers' starter Jack Flaherty early, jumping to a three-run lead before the Dodgers could get a run across the plate.

Read more: Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 temporarily suspended after fans throw items onto the field

San Diego's starter, former Dodger Yu Darvish, was excellent, hurling seven three-hit innings against the high voltage Dodger lineup.

Los Angeles' first run came in the second inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Gavin Lux and the second run didn't happen until the bottom of the ninth, when Max Muncy ripped a solo homer with two outs.

Star slugger Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 just a day after going 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in his first ever playoff game, a 7-5 win in Game 1.

The Padres used an onslaught of six homers to top the Boys in Blue, courtesy of David Peralta, Xander Bogaerts, Kyle Higashioka and Fernando Tatis Jr. — who hit two.

Play was temporarily suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning as fans appeared to be throwing objects towards Padres outfielders. It took a little over 10 minutes before play could resume, but only after all players were removed from the field.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 as the series heads to San Diego.

More to come.