Dodgers' minor league team debuts jerseys designed by Make-A-Wish kids

The Dodgers' Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, collaborated with Make-A-Wish to design a colorful jersey for the Minor League Baseball team.

"I feel like creativity is really important because it just lets your mind be free and have fun," said Maggie, one of the kids who helped design the jerseys.

Maggie, a 13-year-old battling kidney disease, jumped into her Make-A-Wish art studio and tapped into her creativity after hearing about the jersey design contest.

"So colorful, so bright," Tower Buzzers spokesperson Nina Grace Montes said. "It just stood out."

Out of all the entries from across the Inland Empire and Orange County, Maggie's design of butterflies, stars and rainbow watercolors, combined with another child named Mehul's design, was chosen to become real jerseys.

"I have everything butterfly," Maggie said. "I knew I wanted to do a butterfly, hence the butterfly."

The team brought the two kids to Thursday's game, where Maggie threw the first pitch. She got a few autographs and helped choreograph the team's Macarena hit celebration.

"It was a way to let kids who are kind of down, they have medical illnesses, to be creative and do something fun," Maggie said. It's just kind of a way to get people's thoughts off reality."