Dodgers' Mookie Betts (cracked rib) to return from injured list

After missing the last 15 games, Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts is expected to return to the lineup either on Sunday or Monday, manager Dave Roberts announced before Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Something new: Roberts hasn’t decided if Betts will go back to the leadoff spot. He said he’s going to have a conversation with Betts and Trea Turner about lineup construction https://t.co/LyiHg0JLmZ — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) July 2, 2022

Despite missing one of the best hitters in the National League, the Boys in Blue have managed to stay afloat while Betts has been sidelined.

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 3.5 game lead over San Diego for first place in the NL West, the biggest such league in the National League.

Betts was seen throwing and working out at Dodger Stadium this week, signaling that his injury has healed and he is ready to return to a full workload.

He suffered the cracked right rib when he collided with centerfielder Cody Bellinger in right centerfield while trying to catch a fly ball on June 15. He jokingly said during an interview on Spectrum Sportsnet LA's broadcast on Thursday that he will defer all fly balls hit to right centerfield to Bellinger moving forward.

In 60 games, Betts is hitting .273 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI and 6 stolen bases. When he went on the IL, Betts was one of the hottest hitters in baseball after hitting .342 with 12 homers and 27 RBI in May.

With two weeks before the midsummer classic returns to Chavez Ravine on July 19 with the MLB All-Star Game, the Dodgers' already potent lineup and defense gets a big reinforcement back.