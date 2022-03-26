With Opening Day just under two weeks away, the Dodgers are giving manager Dave Roberts a token of support, handing the World Series-winning skipper a contract extension.

Los Angeles extended the former National League Manager of the Year's deal in additional three years, according to reports.

Since taking over the helm in Nov. 2015, Roberts has built the Dodgers into a consistent contender.

The Dodgers have won five of the last six NL West division titles, to go along with three NL pennants.

After coming up short in his first two World Series appearances, Roberts & Co. finally got over the hump, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series, helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.

Overall, Roberts has led Los Angeles to a 542-329 regular season record through six campaigns.

Though Roberts has received plenty of criticism from fans over the team's past postseason shortcomings, there's no question that he has built the franchise into a well-oiled machine during his tenure as manager.