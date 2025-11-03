Watch CBS News
Dodgers fans from near and far celebrate their World Series champions

It's a sea of blue, Dodgers blue, as fans take to downtown Los Angeles streets to cheer on their team, their 2025 World Series champions.

Last year, approximately 200,000 people attended the Dodgers parade, and this year is expected to match or surpass that number.

Victor Chacon said he drove in from Temecula, 75 miles away. "The team brings family, it brings people together, it brings LA together. With everything going on, we need the Dodgers," he said.

A fan from Covina set up his DJ equipment at Hill and Temple, while two men sat at a pop-up table playing dominoes, killing time before the buses rolled in.

dj-dodger-fan.jpg
A Dodgers fan keeps the crowd pumped as he DJs on the parade route. CBS LA

"We found dogs, we found babies, families from San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas – look at this parade route, it is already packed," Jasmine Viel, CBS LA reporter, said.

dodgers-fan.jpg
Dodgers fans, and a pooch, are ready for their champions. CBS LA

El Jojo had his game outfit on, a blue mohawk wig, blue bling around his neck, and his Dodgers jersey. "This is what I wear every game. I bleed blue. I grew up in LA I'm like an hour and a half away, and I'm 24 hours awake right now, but I'm here."

el-jojo-fan.jpg
El Jojo said he "bleeds blue." CBS LA

"We came from Perris, down in the IE. We came here… since what, 3 in the morning,  it's a Dodger nation," Sheyla Gonzalez said. 

sisters-dodgers-fans.jpg
Sheyla Gonzalez with her two sisters. CBS LA

Julio said he called in sick and drove over 200 miles from Las Vegas to make Monday's parade, while a father admitted his son ditched school, like so many other children there to witness baseball history. 

Ricky Guiterrez, wearing his Puig Dodgers jersey, brought his family from Santa Paula to watch the parade, including his son Yasiel, named after Yasiel Puig.

ricky-gutierez-with-his-son-yasiel.jpg
Ricky Guiterrez with his son, Yasiel.  CBS LA

 As the double-decker buses rolled along the streets, fans chanted "back-to-back."

parade.jpg
The 2025 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are at the downtown Los Angeles parade. CBS LA

