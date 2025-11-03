Los Angeles Dodgers eye 3-peat during World Series Championship Rally: "2026 starts now"

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday put a bow on the 2025 World Series championship season with a parade and rally, and if there's one takeaway from the festivities, it's that the squad isn't satisfied with back-to-back titles — they want a 3-peat.

It was a common theme throughout the speeches at Dodger Stadium, which followed a parade through downtown Los Angeles. The rally kicked off with a visit from rapper and actor Ice Cube, who brought out the Commissioner's Trophy to the team.

Each speech had its moments. Here's a highlight from everyone who grabbed the mic, starting with Manager Dave Roberts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges the crowd during the 2025 Dodgers World Series Celebration at Dodger Stadium on November 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Dave Roberts

"We talked last year about running it back ... Every time we take the field, our players look in the mirror. And what we see is you guys [the fans]," Roberts said. "We see toughness, we see passion, we see perseverance. Yeah, we love good weather too, but this group of players was never going to be denied to bring this city another championship."

"What's better than two? Three," he said. "Three-peat. Three-peat, let's go."

Miguel Rojas

The unsung hero of the series for the Dodgers in Game 7 stayed humble in his speech and celebrated his teammates and fans.

"Dodgers fans, you deserve this. You pack this place every single day. We play in front of 50,000 people every single night," Rojas said. "And you deserve this day with back-to-back champions."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The World Series MVP made a rare English-speaking appearance on Monday and gave a glimpse into his mentality for the series.

"You know what? Losing isn't an option," Yamamoto said. "We did it together. I love the Dodgers. I love Los Angeles."

Mookie Betts

"Since I got here, we've been winning," Betts said. "I got four. Now it's time to fill the other hand all the way up, baby. A three-peat never sounded so sweet."

Kiké Hernández

"Standing here, playing the most games in October for this franchise, for this really big team that has a lot of really big rings, it's a true honor," Hernandez said. "It's a true honor."

"Everybody's been asking questions about a dynasty," he said. "How about three in six years?"

Freddie Freeman

"There is nothing better than hoisting up these trophies for you guys," Freeman said. "Job in 2024: Done. Job in 2025: Done. Job in 2026 starts now."

Blake Snell

"Ya'll made a dream come true for me. I appreciate it." Snell said. "I'm trying to get used to this."

Max Muncy

"All I gotta say, it's starting to get a little comfortable up here," Muncy said. "Let's keep it going."

Shohei Ohtani

"I'm just so proud of this team," Ohtani said. "You guys are the greatest fans in the world. I'm ready to get another ring next year."

Clayton Kershaw

"Thank you for showing up and watching us play for the last 18 years," Kershaw said, who previously announced plans to retire after the season. "Last year I said I was a Dodger for life. Today, that's true. And today, I get to say that I'm a champion for life, and that's never going away."